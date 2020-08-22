2020 Newest HP Envy x360 2in1 15.6″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 cores (up to 4GHz, Beat i5-9300H), 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Backlit-KB, FP Reader, Win10, w/HP Pen, GM Accessories



Price: $969.99

(as of Aug 22,2020 07:08:13 UTC – Details)





【15.6″ 2in1 FHD Touch-Screen】Display: 15.6″ diagonal FHD, IPS, micro-edge, WLED-backlit, multitouch-enabled, edge-to-edge glass, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080). 360° flip-and-fold design.

【AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor】Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with the AMD Ryzen5 4500U mobile processor, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and efficient architecture with up to 6 cores and 6 processing.

【Upgraded to 16GB system memory for advanced multitasking】Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

【Upgraded storage to 1TB PCIe SSD】Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

360° geared hinge, innovatively engineered to rotate 360° so that you can use your device in four modes; Built-in fingerprint reader; Full-size island-style backlit keyboard; Accessories include HP Pen, HDMI Cable, USB extension cord, Mouse Pad.