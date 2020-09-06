2020 Newest HP 17.3″ HD+ Screen Laptop Computer, Intel Quad-Core i5-1035G1 (Up to 3.60GHz, Beat i7-8550U), 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, Webcam, DVD-RW, HDMI, WiFi, Bluetooth, Win10, w/GM Accessories



Price: $729.00

(as of Sep 06,2020 11:32:41 UTC – Details)



We sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

Screen: 17.3 inches HD+ Widescreen LED(1600 x 900)

System Memory(RAM): 8GB DDR4

Total Storage Capacity: 256GB PCIe SSD

Processor Model: Intel 10th Generation Quad-Core i5-1035G1

Processor Speed (Base): 1 GHz(up to 3.6 GHz)

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel UHD Graphics

Internet Connectivity: Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Built-In Webcam: Yes

Media Card Reader: Yes

Battery: Lithium-ion 3-cell

Color: Jet Black

External ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Combination Audio Jack, 1 x RJ-45 Connector, 1 x Multi-format SD Media Card Reader, 1 x DVD-RW

Accessories: HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad.

Operating System: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Width x Height x Depth: 16.30 x 1.00 x 10.70 (inch)

Product Weight: 5.4 pounds

How to switch s mode to windows 10

1. On your PC running Windows 10 in S mode, open Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

2. In the Switch to Windows 10 Home or Switch to Windows 10 Pro section, select Go to the Store. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)

3. On the Switch out of S mode (or similar) page that appears in the Microsoft Store, select the Get button. After you see a confirmation message on the page, you’ll be able to install apps from outside of the Microsoft Store.

【17.3″ HD+ display】BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. 1600 x 900 resolution for high-quality images and fine detail. WLED backlight.

【10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1】Smart quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t.

【8GB system memory & 256GB PCIe SSD】Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once; Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCIe SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

【Additional port & Accessories】2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Combination Audio Jack, 1 x RJ-45 Connector, 1 x Multi-format SD Media Card Reader, 1 x DVD-RW; Accessories including HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad.

Windows 10 Home in S mode, You may switch to regular windows 10: Press “Start button” bottom left of the screen; Select “Settings” icon above “power” icon;Select Update & Security and Activation, then Go to Store; Select “Get” option under “Switch out of S mode”; Hit Install. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)