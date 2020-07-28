2020 Newest HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Widescreen LED Laptop Computer, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U(up to 3.7GHz,Beat i5-7200U), 16GB RAM DDR4, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 8, HDMI, Windows 10 w/Ghost Manta Accessories



We sell computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing.

You may switch win 10 S mode to the regular win 10: Update Microsoft App Store to the latest version. Press “Start button” bottom left of the screen; Select “Settings” icon above “power” icon; Select Update & Security and Activation, then Go to Store; Select “Get” option under “Switch out of S mode”; Hit Install.

Hard Drive:

256GB SSD

Memory:

16GB DDR4 SDRAM

Optical Drive:

No

Display:

15.6-inch HD 1366 x 768 Touch screen Widescreen LED-LCD Display

Screen Resolution:

1366 x 768

Touchscreen:

Yes

Processor:

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor (Quad-Core, 2.1 GHz Up to 3.7 GHz, 4 MB Cache)

Graphics:

AMD Radeon Vega 8,

Operating system:

Windows 10 S mode

Ports:

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C,

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A,

1 x HDMI,

1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack,

Battery:

3-cell lithium_ion

Color:

Silver

Dimensions L x W x H (inches):

14.1 x 9.5 x 0.7

Weight:

3.84 lbs

【Upgraded to 16GB system memory for full-power multitasking】 Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

AMD Radeon Vega 8, Weighs 3.84 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin, HDMI output, Wireless-AC connectivit, Built-in HD webcam, up to 9.5 hours battery life. Ghost Manta Accessories including HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad.

【256GB SSD】Saves files fast and store more data, with plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

