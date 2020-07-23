2020 Newest HP 15.6″ HD WLED Touchscreen Notebook Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Dual-Core i3-1005G1(Up to 3.4GHz, Beat i5-7200U), 8GB RAM DDR4, 256GB PCIe SSD, Webcam, HDMI, USB-C, Win10, w/GM Accessories



We sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1

Processor Speed: 1.20GHz ( Turbo Boost up to 3.40GHz )

Number of Cores: Dual-Core; 4MB Cache

Memory: 8GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8GB)

Storage Capacity: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6″ diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen (1366 x 768)

Graphics (Integrated): Intel UHD Graphics

Ports:

1 x HDMI

1 x Headphone/microphone combo

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer up to 5 Gb/s)

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only)

1 x AC smart pin

Expansion Slots: 1 x Multi-format SD media card reader

Webcam: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone

Audio Features: Stereo speakers

Keyboard: Full-size island-style ash silver keyboard with numeric keypad

Pointing Device: HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

Wireless: Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo MU-MIMO supported

Power Supply Type: 45 W AC power adapter

Battery Type: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion

Battery Life: Up to 11 hours and 30 minutes

Design: Vertical brushed pattern

Color: Natural silver

Height x Width x Depth: 0.71 x 14.11 x 9.53 inch

Weight: 3.75 pounds

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

【15.6″ WLED-backlit Touch Screen】Reach out and control your PC with just a touch. Being able to pinch, zoom, tap, and swipe right from the screen makes interacting with your computer a totally intuitive experience.

【10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1】Experience power and responsive performance to boost your productivity. Enjoy immersive entertainment and game, stream and create content with accelerated performance.

【8GB System Memory & 256GB PCIe SSD】Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once; Save files fast and store more data. Available in capacities up to 256 GB, PCIe-based flash storage is up to 17x faster than a traditional 5400-rpm laptop hard drive.

【Additional port & Accessories】1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/microphone combo, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only), 1 x AC smart pin; Accessories including HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad.

【Built-in HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphone】 Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.