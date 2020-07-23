2020 Newest HP 15.6″ HD WLED Touchscreen Notebook Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Dual-Core i3-1005G1(Up to 3.4GHz, Beat i5-7200U), 8GB RAM DDR4, 256GB PCIe SSD, Webcam, HDMI, USB-C, Win10, w/GM Accessories

Price: $529.99
Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1
Processor Speed: 1.20GHz ( Turbo Boost up to 3.40GHz )
Number of Cores: Dual-Core; 4MB Cache
Memory: 8GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8GB)
Storage Capacity: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
Display: 15.6″ diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen (1366 x 768)
Graphics (Integrated): Intel UHD Graphics
Ports:
1 x HDMI
1 x Headphone/microphone combo
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer up to 5 Gb/s)
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only)
1 x AC smart pin
Expansion Slots: 1 x Multi-format SD media card reader
Webcam: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone
Audio Features: Stereo speakers
Keyboard: Full-size island-style ash silver keyboard with numeric keypad
Pointing Device: HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
Wireless: Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo MU-MIMO supported
Power Supply Type: 45 W AC power adapter
Battery Type: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion
Battery Life: Up to 11 hours and 30 minutes
Design: Vertical brushed pattern
Color: Natural silver
Height x Width x Depth: 0.71 x 14.11 x 9.53 inch
Weight: 3.75 pounds
Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
【15.6″ WLED-backlit Touch Screen】Reach out and control your PC with just a touch. Being able to pinch, zoom, tap, and swipe right from the screen makes interacting with your computer a totally intuitive experience.
【10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1】Experience power and responsive performance to boost your productivity. Enjoy immersive entertainment and game, stream and create content with accelerated performance.
【8GB System Memory & 256GB PCIe SSD】Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once; Save files fast and store more data. Available in capacities up to 256 GB, PCIe-based flash storage is up to 17x faster than a traditional 5400-rpm laptop hard drive.
【Additional port & Accessories】1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/microphone combo, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only), 1 x AC smart pin; Accessories including HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad.
【Built-in HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphone】 Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.