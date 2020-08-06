2020 Newest Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Premium Laptop: 15.6 Inch FHD Display10th Gen Intel i7 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | 1TB HDD WiFi Bluetooth HDMI Backlit-KB FP- Reader Win10 32GB PCS USB Card



Price: $1,049.00

(as of Aug 06,2020 18:06:37 UTC – Details)



Tech specs

Latest and Powerful 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i7-1065G7 Processor (1.30GHz Base, 8MB Cache, Max turbo upto 3.90 GHz), Ultra-low-voltage platform, Quad-Core, Eight-way processing provides Maximum high-efficiency power to go. Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics with shared graphics memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

15.6-inch FHD(1980×1080) LED-Backlit Narrow Border WVA Display, Stunning screen delivers a clear, bright image that’s easy on the eyes. Natural finger-touch navigation and screen makes the most of Windows 10

Ram is upgraded to 16GB DDR4 Memory for fast processing and advanced multitasking , Hard Drive is upgraded to 512GB SSD for delivering fast start-up time and data access. SSD works much faster than HDD. So it will improve the whole performance of a PC.System also comes with a 1TB HDD for plenty of storage room.

Integrated HD(720P) Webcam, Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ45, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack. No DVD.Drive.

Windows 10 home. 802.11ac Wifi and Bluetooth, Full size Backlit keyboard(easily type under dim light), Fingerprint Reader(easily log in with a single touch), Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio Pro Audio. 3-Cell 42WHr Battery, PCS Store 32GB USB Drive: Authorized Seller only.