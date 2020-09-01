2020 Newest Dell Inspiron 14 inch Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, HDMI, WiFi, Intel UHD Graphics, Bluetooth, Win 10 Pro | 32GB Tela USB Card



Latest and Powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor @ 1.20GHz (4 Cores, up to 3.7GHz, 6MB Cache). Intel UHD Graphics with Shared Graphics Memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

14.0 inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display; Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory. Stunning screen delivers a clear, bright image that’s easy on the eyes.

Ram is upgraded up to 16GB DDR4 Memory for fast processing and advanced multitasking , Hard Drive is upgraded up to 1TB SSD for delivering fast start-up time and data access. SSD works much faster than HDD. So it will improve the whole performance of a PC.

Intel UHD Graphics with Shared Graphics Memory; Ports: 1x USB 2.0; 2x USB 3.0; 1x HDMI; 1x Multi-Format Digital Media Card Reader; 1x RJ5 Ethernet; 1x Combination Headphone-Out/Microphone-In Jack

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit English. 802.11ac Wifi and Bluetooth, 3-Cell 42WHr Battery