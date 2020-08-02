2020 Newest ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Full HD Laptop AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 12GB RAM 512GB SSD Radeon RX Vega HDMI WiFi Bluetooth 10 Windows 10 Home Silver



ASUS VivoBook 15 Laptop: Get unhindered computing performance with this 15. 6-inch Full HD ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop. Windows 10 provides a fast, intuitive user experience, while the 512GB SSD ensures rapid boot-ups and load times. This ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop features 12GB of DDR4 RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor for seamless multitasking.

The powerful AMD Ryzen 7 – 3700U processor features machine intelligence that anticipates your needs. Discover true responsiveness with 4 cores and 8 threads for ultimate performance.

15. 6″ Full HD display. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming

12GB system memory for full-power multitasking. 512GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e) save files fast and store more data.

Wireless-AC connectivity, HDMI output, Built-in HD webcam with microphone. Does NOT include a built-in DVD/CD drive.

Battery life up to 9 hours. Weighs 3. 75 lbs, and measures 0. 8″ thin. Windows 10 Home.