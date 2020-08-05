2020 Newest Acer Swift 5 Ultrathin Lightweight Laptop Computer, 15.6″ FHD IPS Touch Display, Intel Core i7-8565U (Beat i5 8265u), 16GB RAM DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, Win 10w/Ghost Manta Accessories



Price: $979.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 03:51:52 UTC – Details)



Acer Swift 5 comes with these high level specs:

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U Processor 1. 8GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4. 6GHz (8MB Smart cache)

15. 6 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Multi-touch Display

Intel UHD Graphics 620

16GB DDR4 Dual Channel Memory,512GB Pie NV Me SSD

Optimized Dolby Audio Premium sound enhancement

Acer True Harmony Technology

Two Built-in Stereo Speakers

Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802. 11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi which can deliver up to 1. 73Gbps throughput when using 160 Mhz channels (Dual-Band 2. 4GHz & 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5. 0

Windows 10 Home

Acer Bio-Protection Fingerprint Solution

featuring Computer Protection and Windows Hello Certification

HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR)

1 – USB Type-C ports USB 3. 1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging

2 – USB 3. 0 port (one featuring power-off charging)

1 – HDMI out with HDCP support

3-cell Li-Ion Battery (4670 mAh), Up to 10-hours Battery Life

2. 2 lbs. | 0. 999 kg (system unit only)

We sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

【8th gen Core i7-8565u】8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565u Processor (1. 8GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, Up to 4. 6GHz, 8MB Smart cache). Give you the power to surf, stream, and do so much more. Edit photos and videos faster than ever, and move between programs and Windows quickly.

【 15.6″ FHD IPS Display】15. 6 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Multi-Touch Display. Gives you the space and clarity you need to get your work done.

【Ultra-Thin & Lightweight】Weighing in at 2.2 pounds, the Swift 5 is light enough for you to comfortably bring around.

1 – USB Type-C ports USB 3. 1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gaps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB charging, 2 – USB 3. 0 port (one featuring power-off charging) & 1 – HDMI Port

【Authorized Ghost Manta Bundle, Up to 10 hours Battery Life】 Accessories including HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad. With up to 10 hours Battery Life, you can work, play, and stay in the loop all day, from anywhere. Windows 10 delivers faster start-ups, a familiar yet expanded Start menu, and new ways to get stuff done across multiple devices.