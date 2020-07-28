[2020 New Version] Wireless PS4 Controller for Playstation 4 /Pro/Slim/PC, RegeMoudal PS4 Controller Built-in Rechargeable 600mAh Battery Gamepad Joystick, Support Dual Shock and Touch Pad



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 21:57:31 UTC – Details)





🎮 【DESIGNED FOR AMERICAN HAND SHAPE】If you plan on using this game controller for long periods of time, Hand-held comfort is a very important consideration. The PS4 controller is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch, which improved accuracy at critical moments. It is comfortable for long time hand grip that improve game experience.

🎮 【DESIGNED FOR AMERICAN HAND SHAPE】If you plan on using this game controller for long periods of time, Hand-held comfort is a very important consideration. The PS4 controller is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch, which improved accuracy at critical moments. It is comfortable for long time hand grip that improve game experience.

🎮【SHARING AT YOUR FINGERTIPS】The addition of the “Share” button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of a button. Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system or live-stream your gameplay, all without disturbing the game in progress. With almost no input lag, the familiar feeling makes it easier to complete challenges in games that require more dexterity and faster reflexes.

🎮【MULTI-PLATFORMS & SUPER-COMPATIBILITY】RegeMoudal PS4 wireless controller adopts the new wireless Bluetooth 3.0 transmission technology, which can be easily and quickly paired, works with Bluetooth within 10m, it can keep stable connection signal during games. Which is fully compatible with PS4 /PS4 pro/Slim. USB wired connection supports PC(Windows 7/8/8.1/10).