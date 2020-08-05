[2020 New] Tablets, 10.1 inch Tablet, Android 9.0 Pie Tablet, Quad-Core Processor, 3GB RAM 32GB ROM with 1280×800 IPS HD Display, Dual SIM 4G, 8MP Rear Camera, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS- (Gold)



დ【HIGH PERFORMANCE ANDROID TABLET】:This tablet uses HD IPS screen. The screen size is 10.1 inches and the powerful processor works: 3 ROM + 32GB of high-performance RAM for 1.5GHz quad-core tablets let you read and watch HD videos smoothly. Android 9.0 dramatically improves tablet performance you can smoothly browse online or download Android apps without any concern on the compatibility,

დ【NATIVE AND LATEST ANDROID OS 】： Android 9.0 The features Android’s latest version Android 9.0 Get rid of unexpected ads and download the apps you love, such as Youtube, Netflix, Instagram, STARZ or other games.

დ【BATTERY 8500MAH LITHIUM BATTERY】：The 8500 mAh high capacity battery can provide a charging efficiency of up to 100%. Intelligent energy management systems significantly extend the battery life of mobile phones, changing personal and business life: about 18 hours of talk time, about 8 hours of web surfing, about 12 hours Audio playback, Charger 2A charging time about 3 hours

დ【WIDE AND STUNNING IPS DISPLAY】: The 10 inch G10 tablet adopts a 1280 x 800 IPS display, which presents a bright display with vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles. The 10 inch tablet comes with dual speakers, which produce robust Audio for your favorite music, games and videos.it’s so mobile you could take it everywhere.

დ【32GB ROM WITH EXPANDABLE MEMORY】: The tablet offers 32GB of onboard memory that allows you to add up to an additional 128GB of memory, keep all your favorite media with you wherever you go, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, etc.