[2020 New] Kids Tablet, Educational Tablets for Kids, 7 inch Android 9.0 Google Certified Tablet, with Shockproof Case Learning App WiFi Dual Camera, 32 GB, IPS Safety Eye Protection Screen – (Green)



Price: $69.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 20:23:02 UTC – Details)





❤【GOOGLE CERTIFIED TABLETS】: Latest android 9.0 GO, 1.5GHz Quad-core, 3GB RAM, which keep it running fast and smoothly. 32GB internal storage, can be expanded to 128GB with a micro card (Not Included) to store more songs, videos, and photos. (2.4Ghz WIFI, 2.1 Bluetooth)

❤【FREE KIDS APPS & GAMES】: Preinstall Enlightenment education kid’s software which includes some kids learning, training and playing Apps, make it easy for kids to explore games, Media, eBook and Notes, not only having fun, but also helping kids improve their intelligence.

❤【SUITABLE FOR KIDS AND PARENTS 】 This kids tablet allows kids to use the kids mode, parents use the normal mode. With kids mode, kids can have their own personal playground and learn in pleasure. And you can download free apps for kids. More stable Wi-Fi module allows you browsing the web, online music, Netflix, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and so on. Built-in Bluetooth allows pair with Bluetooth devices. This kids tablet can meet a variety of needs.

❤【KIDS FRIENDLY CASE】: Made from a lightweight, durable, kids-safe, impact-resistant silicone material, provides protection against bumps and drops. Adjustable kickstand provides 2 height levels to display your 7 Inch tablets, very convenient to watch videos and play games on toddler tablet.

❤【SERVICE & SUPPORT】: We provide customer support for kids tablet PC, so please contact us via Amazon Message if anything arises.