2020 New Air Fryer Mini, LOFTER 1.7 Quart Temperature Control Oven Cooker with Free Cookbook, Electric Small Airfryers Non Stick Fry Basket, 1000W



Price: $49.98

(as of Jul 27,2020 12:06:44 UTC – Details)

Product Description

A great choice as a holiday gift for your family or friends!

Why You Need LOFTER Air Fryer

AirCrisp technology and a rapid air circulation system fries ingredients without oil, 30-minute timer shuts off automatically, eliminating the possibility of overcooking or burning. Temperature control dial allows the user to adjust the heat for a variety of different foods.

Most popular and awesome design.

UL FDA & RoHS certified with safety.

Lifetime 24-hour after-sale service.

LOFTER 1.6L Compact Air Fryer Electric Hot Air Fryers with Temperature Control, Fast Cook Oven Oilless Cooker with Timer Knob



A Healthier Way to Fry for Your Family and Friends!

Compact Air Fryer Enjoy the indulgence of crispy fried foods without the guilt. The LOFTER Compact Air Fryer uses AirCrisp technology and a rapid air circulation system to quickly crisp your ingredients while eliminating extra calories from added oil. Use 85% less oil when you cook in the LOFTER Compact Air Fryer, while enjoying equally delicious and healthy results. LOFTER Compact Air Fryer is the best gift for your family and friends!

AIRCRISP TECHNOLOGY

AIR FLOW TECHNOLOGY

EASY TO COOK

REDUCE ADDED FAT BY 80-85%

SPACE SAVING & LARGE CAPACITY

160-400°F DIGITAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL

0-30 MINUTES INTEGRATED TIMER

A GREAT CHOICE AS A HOLIDAY GIFT

Main Features for LOFTER Compact Air Fryer



LOFTER Air Fryer

Make It Tasty with AirCrisp Technology

The LOFTER Compact Air Fryer makes crispy and delicious meals with 85% less fat than traditional frying methods. Featuring an adjustable temperature control and 30 minute auto shutoff timer – just set it and you’re good to go.

Hot Air Fryers

Detachable Basket

A removable inner basket means it’s easy to separate and clean the part that gets up close and personal with your food. You can also bring it to where you’re preparing food for extra convenience.

Electric Air Fryer

Nonstick Basket

Foods are as easy to take out as they were to put in. The nonstick surface of the basket results in less residue left behind. In turn, cleanup won’t be so rough.

Compact Air Fryer

Dishwasher Safe

Frying foods doesn’t have to mean making a mess. Remove the baskets and separate them, then let your dishwasher take care of cleaning them up! Non-stick basket cleans easily with no extra mess.

Different Applications for Our Hot Air Fryer



Air Fryer Oven Cooker

Small Yet Mighty!

Compact yet spacious enough to hold a dozen chicken wings or a pound of potatoes. The Compact Air Fryer can handle everything from appetizers, to entrées or even desserts. Fully enclosed basket ensures consistent heating for consistently crispy results.

Fast Cook Air Fryers

Easy Meals in a LOFTER

1.6-liter capacity is perfect for portion control and individual servings. Recipe guide included with up to many easy to follow recipes. Cool-touch housing and handle. Dishwasher safe parts eliminate extra messy surface areas. Non-slip feet for stability.

Digital Oilless Cooker

Sleek and Modern Design

The LOFTER Compact Air Fryer has a simple, sleek and modern design. It comes in a classic black color, which makes it fit perfectly into any kitchen! LOFTER Hot Air Fryer is the best choice for you!

1.6 L Air Fryer Oven

Holiday Gift Choice

Provide Healthier Fried Food – Produce food with 85% less fat than a deep fryer, the air fryer is a great choice as a holiday gift for your family or friends. The luxury gift box with handle makes the whole thing gift-ready.

Lose Weight: We Take Care of Your Health from eating. 2020 Lofter Air Fryer reduce fat by 80-85%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food. Allows you to cook your favouvite food without smoke, and no more worry about the danger of high temperatures in your kitchen. This is a perfect healthy gift for people who caring their cholesterol or blood pressure

Compact & Safe Your Space: Only half the weight of a standard fryer, the Lofter Air Fryer 1.7Qt is your MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/traveling

Safer & Easy Cleaning: With automatic power off function prevents overcooking. Once the timer is up, the fryer will automatically shut off. Hot resistant touch housing and buttons makes more easy to use. Even your kids can handle it. 5 minutes fast cleaning with non stick Fry Basket

Perfect Crispy Results: Achieve perfectly crisp results for a wide variety of foods, with little or even no oil. 160-400°F Digital temperature control & 0-30 minutes integrated timer easily let you air-fry everything from frozen veggies to mozzarella sticks, chicken or fries, and even re-heat yesterday’s dessert!

Free Air Fryer Cookbook Available: Our package includes the $12 cookbook, which allows you to cook delicious food that go beyond fries even if it’s your first time to useing