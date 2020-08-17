2020 NBA Playoff Matchups: Western Conference

Although a number of months behind schedule, the 2020 NBA Playoffs are lastly here. During unmatched situations, it will be a fascinating postseason without travel, house court benefit, or arenas loaded with shrieking fans.

The seeding video games boiled down to the wire, with some groups depending on their last routine season video game to make an area in the playoffs or leap greater in the standings. In truth, 3 Western Conference groups ended up with similar records, implying tiebreakers chose who was seeded where. Players will take on versus previous groups, competitions will be showcased, and the very best gamers in the video game will square off with one objective in mind.

With the playoff matches lastly set, let’s have a look at each Western Conference series in the preliminary. Our Eastern Conference series sneak peek is readily available here.

1 Los Angeles Lakers (52-19)

8 Portland Trail Blazers (35-39)

Upon going into the bubble, the Portland Trail Blazers were 3.5 video games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the last area in the2020 NBA Playoffs After an amazing run behind 2020 Kia NBA Player of the Seeding Games, Damian Lillard, they took control of theNo 8 seed and won the play-in video game to strengthen their area versus the Lakers in the preliminary.

In 3 video games head-to-head this season, the …