2020 NBA Playoff Matchups: Eastern Conference

Although a number of months behind schedule, the 2020 NBA Playoffs are lastly here. During extraordinary situations, it will be an intriguing postseason without travel, house court benefit, or arenas filled with shouting fans.

While a few of the series in this conference were secured throughout the early days of the seeding round, the middle part of the playoff bracket remained in flux up till the last day of the season. Now groups will get the possibility to restore competitions under the spotlight of postseason basketball.

With the playoff matches lastly set, let’s have a look at each Eastern Conference series in the preliminary. Our Western Conference series sneak peek is offered here.

1 Milwaukee Bucks (56-17)

8 Orlando Magic (33-40)

The Milwaukee Bucks were the very best group in the NBA throughout the routine season and their record reveals it. Although they had a hard time in the bubble, going 3-5, there is definitely no requirement to fret about this group. Looking at a bigger sample size, prior to the NBA hiatus, they were 53-12 and on track to have among the very best routine season records in group history. The Orlando Magic on the other hand had a strong season, making a 2nd successive playoff look after a six-season dry spell.

The Bucks swept the Magic in the routine season, beating them …