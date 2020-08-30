2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field set

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field was set Saturday at Daytona International Speedway in the regular-season ending.

Thirteen of 16 areas had actually been clinched in advance of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, indicating 3 areas were readily available. William Byron (win), Clint Bowyer (points) and Matt DiBenedetto (points) made them.

Hendrick Motorsports colleagues Byron and Jimmie Johnson got in the day separated by 4 points, with all other motorists listed below the cutline basically requiring to win to get in. Johnson was captured up in a wreck late, while Byron went on to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series race— 2 extremely various results for the senior and more youthful HMS motorists.

Below is the informal seeding and points going into the Round of 16. This story will be upgraded when seeding is made authorities.

NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS FIELD

1. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,057 points

2. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,047 points

3. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske: 2,029 points

4. Joey Logano, Team Penske: 2,022 points

5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,020 points

6. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,014 points

7. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske: 2,013 points

8. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,009 points

9. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,007 points

10. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing: 2,005 points

11. Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas …