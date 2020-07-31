2020 Model Mini Real time Full USA & Worldwide Coverage GPS Tracker for Kids,Dogs,Cats,Hidden Small Portable Tracking Device. Child, Elderly, Dog Tracker, pet Tracker, cat Tracker, Kid Tracker GPS



Product Specifications:

Type: Anti-lost GPS tracker

Material: ABS

Color: white

Dimensions: (55x35x14mm)

Talk time: 150-180 minutes

Working hours: 10-30 days

Network: GSM / GPRS

GSM frequency band: 850/900/1800 / 1900Mhz

Support: IOS APP / Android APP / PC / SMS

Power input: AC 110-220V 50 / 60Hz

Output power: DC5V 300-500mA

Battery capacity: 3.7V 1000mAh lithium ion battery

Support map: Google map, Baidu map

Storage temperature: 40 to 85 degrees Celsius

Operating temperature: 20 to 55 degrees Celsius

Humidity: 5% -95% non-condensing

Warning: The SIM card must be inserted before charging.

Including:

1 x Mini Tracker

1 x USB cable

1 x User Manual

1 black button 1 white button 1 cartoon button

Small size, light weight, easy to carry. The button shape is easy to hide, and is ideal for tracking vehicles, teenagers, spouses, the elderly or property.

The appearance looks like a button, which can be fixed on the clothes without additional installation, and it will not fall off. Designed for children

You can set a white list through the APP, one-way conversation (silent monitoring), two-way conversation, you can hear the sound around the tracker without lights and noise.

You can track the position of the locator in real time through the APP or computer. You can also view the track, set the electronic fence, remote recording