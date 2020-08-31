2020 ‘Miss USA,’ ‘Teen USA’ to air from Elvis Presley’s Graceland with COVID-19 protocols

“The Miss Universe Organization and the team at Graceland have created an innovative event that prioritizes the health and safety of the contestants, audience, and crew who will join us in Graceland,” stated Paula M. Shugart, president ofThe Miss Universe Organization “We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the historic city of Memphis.”

MISS USA 2019 CROWNS FULL-TIME ATTORNEY CHESLIE KRYST AS WINNER

“While this year’s competitions will look a little different as we adhere to crucial safety guidelines, we are excited to bring the thrill and excitement of the iconic Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions to homes across America,” Shugart included.

Both “Miss USA” and “Miss Teen USA” competitors are typically held yearly in the spring and early summer season, nevertheless, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular occasions were put on hold.

ELVIS PRESLEY’S GRACELAND SET TO REOPEN FOLLOWING CLOSURE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

This year, the Miss Universe Organization has actually enacted an interactive virtual part in addition to the considerably decreased live studio audience capability.

“In addition …