2020 Masters to take place in November without fans

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, revealed the choice on Wednesday, and called hosting the major without fans “deeply disappointing.”

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” Riley said in a declaration.

“As we have actually thought about the problems facing us, the health and wellness of everybody related to the Masters constantly has actually been our very first and crucial top priority.

“Throughout this procedure, we have actually sought advice from health authorities and a range of subject professionals. Ultimately, we figured out that the possible dangers of inviting customers and visitors to our premises in November are just too substantial to get rid of.