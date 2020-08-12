2020 Masters to take place in November without fans

“As we have actually thought about the problems facing us, the health and wellness of everybody related to the Masters constantly has actually been our very first and crucial top priority.
“Throughout this procedure, we have actually sought advice from health authorities and a range of subject professionals. Ultimately, we figured out that the possible dangers of inviting customers and visitors to our premises in November are just too substantial to get rid of.
“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner.”