2020 Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Core i5-10210U, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Webcam, USB-C, Win 10, Gray, 32GB USB Card

By
Jasyson
-


Price: sc -

Post Views: 19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR