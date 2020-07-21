2020 Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop ComputerAMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz 4GB Memory 64GB eMMC Flash Memory 14″ AMD Radeon R4 AC WiFi Microsoft Office 365 Platinum Gray Windows 10 Home



Processor & Memory✍ AMD A6-9220e r 1. 6GHz ✍ 4GB DDR4 Memory Operating System✍ Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64 bit) Drives✍ 64GB✍ NO DVD drive Display & Resolution✍ 14″ display✍ 1366 x 768 Communications✍ Wireless-AC Graphics (integrated)✍ AMD Radeon R4 integrated graphics Ports & Slots✍ 2 x USB 3. 0✍ 1x HDMI✍ 1x Media Card Reader✍ 1xCombo microphone and headphones audio jack Battery✍ 35 WHr Additional Information✍ Dimensions: 12. 9 x 9. 3 x 0. 7″ in✍ Approximate Weight: 3. 1 pounds

▶ AMD A6-9220e accelerated processor; Dual-core processing. AMD A6 APU handles the AMD Radeon graphics alongside the central processor to balance the load, enabling great performance, rapid multitasking and immersive entertainment.

▶ Beautiful 14″ display Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient LED backlight.

▶ 4GB DDR4 Memory for full-power multitasking; 64GB eMMC flash memory: This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.

▶ 802. 11ac wireless LAN; 2 x USB 3. 0, 1 HDMI 1. 4; 1 headphone/microphone combo, AMD Radeon R4 integrated graphics

▶ Windows 10 Home 64-bit English brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1-year subscription for free