2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15″ Touchscreen HD Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (Beats i5-7200U), 8GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe SSD, Webcam, HDMI, Windows 10 S /Legendary Accessories



Price: $549.99

(as of Aug 21,2020 22:35:33 UTC – Details)



Legendary Computer sells computers with professional upgrade and customization. The manufacturer box is opened for testing and inspection and installation of upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised.

[PERFORMANCE] Lenovo IdeaPad Flagship High Performance Laptop with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (1.2 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz base with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache, 2 cores), 3-cell Lithium-ion Battery, up to 5 hours battery life mixed-use ,: Enjoy productivity anywhere with this 15. 6-inch Lenovo Ideapad laptop.

[MULTITASKING] RAM is upgraded to 8GB DDR4 memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once

[CAPACITY] Hard Drive is upgraded to 256GB SSD provides massive storage space for huge files, so that you can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage

[PORT & ACCESSORIES]1 x COMBO audio jack, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.0 Type A, 1 x HDMI, Legendary Backpack & Mouse Pad ($47.98 value)

[OPERATION SYSTEM] Windows 10 Home in S Mode, easily switch to Windows 10 Home; No DVD