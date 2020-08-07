2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14″ HD Display Laptop Computer, AMD A6-9220e Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, HDMI, Stereo Speakers, Windows 10 S, Gray, 32GB Snow Bell USB Card



Operating System:Windows 10 Home in S Mode, to do the things you want with protection you can count on and performance that lasts.

Display:14″ HD Display, 1366 x 768 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient LED screen.

Processor:AMD A6-9220e accelerated Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Dual-core, two-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

Memory RAM:4GB system memory for basic multitasking, Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.

Storage Drive:64GB eMMC flash memory, This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.

Graphics:AMD Radeon R4 Graphics with shared video memory provide image quality for Internet use, photo editing and casual gaming.

Keyboard:Standard Keyboard, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing.

Audio:Stereo speakers deliver breathtaking, three-dimensional audio that flows above and around you with depth and precision.

Battery:lithium-ion

Dimensions (WxDxH):12.9″ x 9.3″ x 0.78″

Weight:3.09 lbs

Color:Platinum Gray

Ports:2 x USB 3.0 Type-A , 1 x HDMI, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x Media Card Reader

Network:Wireless-AC and Bluetooth

