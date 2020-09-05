2020 Latest Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2 in 1 Tablet I 10 1″ FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS Touchscreen I MediaTek Helio 8-Core P60T I 4GB RAM 128GB eMMC I WiFi ARM G72 MP3 Chrome OS + iCarp USB C Toggle



Price: $489.00

(as of Sep 05,2020 20:38:50 UTC – Details)

OVERVIEW:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

Product Details:

Microprocessor:

MediaTek P60T (8C, 4x A73 2.0GHz + 4x A53 2.0GHz)

Memory:

【CUSTOMlZED, Professional Upgraded to】: 4GB RAM

Storage:

【CUSTOMlZED, Professional Upgraded to】: 128GB eMMC

Operating system:

Chrome Operation System

Graphics & Video:

10.1″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Touchscreen Display

Integrated ARM G72 MP3 Graphics

Key Features:

Wi-Fi: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes

Webcam: Yes

Backlit Keyboard: No

Fingerprint Reader: No

Additional Information:

Dimension: 9.44″ x 6.29″ x 0.29″

Accessory:

Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

iCarp USB C Toggle

This ultraportable 2-in-1 Chromebook includes a fast and stable plug-and-play detachable keyboard enabled with 5-point pogo pin and magnet design

Take it with you everywhere! Thin and lightweight the Chromebook Duet offers up to 10 hours of battery life

The unique dual-tone design with aluminum alloy on the tablet is a standout design With sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover you’ll be stylish productive and practical

Fast secure and easy to use This touchscreen Chromebook boots up quickly with just your Google login to give you access to all of your cloud-based documents email and more

With the 10 1″ FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS display and stunning colorful details you won’t sacrifice for great visuals! The 10-point multitouch touchscreen is also USI pen compatible (pen sold separately)