The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be among the most uncommon ever.

For the very first time in its history, the Indy 500 is being kept in August and will be run without fans in participation, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indy Automobile and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske will offer the “start your engines” command and composed to fans:

“It is disappointing to run the event without all of you here, but I know our drivers are determined and ready to put on a world-class show for everyone watching at home.”

So what’s in shop for everybody seeing from house on Sunday, August 23? Here’s what you need to know.

AFTERNOON THRILL:

The Indy 500 starts at 1 p.m. on NBC. TELEVISION rankings for certifying were up 26 percent and with the 300,000 fans that would usually remain in participation seeing from house, the Associated Press is forecasting huge viewership numbers on race day.

SINGING COSMETIC SURGEONS SALUTE

Mayo Clinic cosmetic surgeonsDr Elvis Francois andDr William Robison will carry out the nationwide anthem as a salute to America’s very first responders on the cutting edge of the COVID-19 battle.

THE ANDRETTI CURSE … OR TRUE BLESSING?

Third- generation motorist Marco Andretti will begin with lead, the very first from his household to do so because his grandpa Mario in 1987. No Andretti has actually won the Indy 500 because Mario’s triumph in 1969, however Marco states the household feels blessed to have actually not suffered any …