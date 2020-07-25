2020 HP Pavilion 15.6 Inch FHD 1080P Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core i7-1065G7 up to 3.9GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Plus, Backlit KB, HDMI, WiFi, Bluetooth, Win10)



Price: $1,152.97 - $1,047.86

(as of Jul 25,2020 12:39:11 UTC – Details)



NexiPC sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing.

RAM is upgraded to 16GB DDR4 memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once

Hard Drive is upgraded to 1TB SSD provides massive storage space for huge files, so that you can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. It gives you enormous space to save all of your files. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage

2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x HDMI, 1x Media Card Reader, 1x Combo Headphone/Microphone Jack, 1 x RJ-45

Windows 10 Home brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen.