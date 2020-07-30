2020 HP Pavilion 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, HD Webcam, HDMI, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, Win 10S, Natural Silver, 32GB Snow Bell USB Card



Operating System:Windows 10 Home in S mode, to do the things you want with protection you can count on and performance that lasts.

Display:15.6″ HD LED-LCD Touchscreen Display, 1366 x 768 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient Widescreen LED backlight.

Processor:AMD Ryzen 5-3500U Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

Memory RAM:12GB DDR4 RAM, Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs.

Storage Drive:256GB PCIe SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Graphics:AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics with shared video memory provide image quality for Internet use, photo editing and casual gaming.

Keyboard:Standard Full-sized Keyboard, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing.

Audio:Stereo Speakers deliver breathtaking, three-dimensional audio that flows above and around you with depth and precision.

Webcam:Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone makes it easy to video chat with family, friends or teleconference over popular applications.

Battery:3-cell lithium-ion

Dimensions (WxDxH)14.1″ x 9.5″ x 0.7″

Weight:3.84 lbs

Color:Natural Silver

Ports:2x USB 3.0 Type A Ports, 1x USB 3.1 Type C Port, 1x HDMI, 1x AC Smart pin, 1x Headphone/microphone combo, 1x Media Card Reader

Network: Wireless-AC

