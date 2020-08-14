2020 HP Pavilion 15.6″ FHD Laptop Computer, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD+512GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, B&O Audio, HD Webcam, GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics, Win 10, Black, 32GB USB Card



15.6″ FHD IPS Display, 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient WLED screen.

9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

16GB DDR4 RAM, plenty of high-bandwidth to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs. 1TB HDD+ 512GB SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Backlit Full-size island-style Keyboard with numeric keypad, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics with 4GB GDDR5 video memory. Audio by B&O with dual speakers & HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone.

Windows 10 Home included. 8.5h Battery Life, 14.17” x 10.08” x 0.92”, 4.92 lbs. 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A Prots, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Port, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ45, 1 x Media Card Reader. Wireless-AC and Bluetooth, Black, Bonus 32GB Snow Bell USB Card.