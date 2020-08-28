2020 HP Pavilion 15.6″ 2-in-1 Convertible HD Touchscreen Laptop Intel Core i5-10210U 8GB DDR4 512GB M.2 SSD Windows 10

Price: $685.19
(as of Aug 28,2020 13:35:53 UTC – Details)
15.6″ diagonal HD SVA micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass, 220 nits, 45% NTSC (1366 x 768), Intel Core i5-10210U (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)
512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 1 multi-format SD media card reader, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only); 1 AC smart pin; 1 HDMI 1.4; 1 headphone/microphone combo;
Wireless connectivity: Realtek 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphone
Audio by B&O; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost 1.0, Windows 10 Home 64bit (This laptop does not include a built-in DVD/CD drive.)