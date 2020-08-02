2020 HP Pavilion 14” HD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, AMD Ryzen 3-3200U Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, HD Audio, AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics, HD Camera, HDMI, Windows 10 S, Silver, 32GB USB Card



Price: $509.00

(as of Aug 02,2020 03:25:25 UTC – Details)





14″ HD Touchscreen Display, 1366 x 768 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient.

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Dual-core, four-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

8GB DDR4 RAM, plenty of high-bandwidth to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs. 256GB SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Full-size island-style keyboard allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing. AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics with shared video memory. HD Audio with Stereo speakers. HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated digital microphone.

Windows 10 S included.3-Cell Battery, 12.76″ x 8.90″ x 0.78″, 3.33 lbs.1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x AC Smart Pin,1 x headphone/microphone combo jack. Silver, Bonus 32GB Snow Bell USB Card.