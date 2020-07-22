2020 HP Pavilion 14″ HD LED Laptop Computer, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, USB-C, Stereo Speakers, Built-in Webcam, Win 10, Black, 32GB Snow Bell USB Card



Price: $329.00

(as of Jul 22,2020 09:00:03 UTC – Details)





Operating System:Windows 10 home, to do the things you want with protection you can count on and performance that lasts.

Display:14″ HD BrightView Display, 1366 x 768 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient Widescreen LED-backlit.

Processor:AMD Athlon Silver 3050U Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Dual-core, two-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

Memory RAM:4GB DDR4 RAM, Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs.

Storage Drive:128GB SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Graphics:Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics with shared video memory provide image quality for Internet use, photo editing and casual gaming.

Keyboard:Standard Keyboard, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing.

Audio:Stereo Speakers deliver breathtaking, three-dimensional audio that flows above and around you with depth and precision.

Webcam:Integrated Webcam makes it easy to video chat with family, friends or teleconference over popular applications.

Battery:3-cell lithium-ion

Dimensions (WxDxH)12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″

Weight:3.24 lbs

Color:Jet Black

Ports:2 x USB 3.0 Type A Ports, 1 x USB 3.0 Type C Ports, 1 x HDMI Outputs, 1 x Headphone Jack

Network: Wireless-AC

