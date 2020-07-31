2020 HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 12GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Backlit Keyboard, HD Webcam, Fingerprint Reader, Win 10, Silver, 32GB Snow Bell USB Card



Price: $949.00

(as of Jul 31,2020 21:28:22 UTC – Details)





15.6″ FHD multitouch screen IPS Display, 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient WLED screen.

10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

12GB DDR4 RAM, plenty of high-bandwidth to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs. 512GB PCIe SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Backlit Full-size island-style keyboard, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Intel Iris Plus Graphics with shared video memory provide image quality for Internet use, photo editing and casual gaming. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone. Bang & Olufsen Audio with three speakers.

Windows 10 Home included. 14.1″ x 9.1″ x 0.7″, 4.34 lbs. 2 x USB 3.0 Type A Ports, 1 x USB 3.0 Type C Ports, 1 x Thunderbolt, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack, 1 x MicroSD card reader. Wireless-AC and Bluetooth. 360° flip-and-fold design, Alexa Built-In*, Fingerprint Reader, Silver, 32GB Snow Bell USB Card.