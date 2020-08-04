2020 HP Envy X360 2-in-1 15.6″ FHD IPS Touchscreen Premium Laptop PC | AMD 4th Gen Ryzen 5 Six-Core 4500U | 20GB RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD | Backlit Keyboard | Fingerprint Reader | WiFi 6 | Windows 10

Price: $869.00
(as of Aug 04,2020 18:27:14 UTC – Details)
AMD 4th Generation Ryzen 5 4500U Processor (6-core, 2.3 GHz Up To 4.0 GHz, 8 MB Cache), 20GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB PCIe SSD
15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Touchscreen Energy-efficient LED Display, AMD Radeon Series
802_11_AX, Bluetooth 5.0, Card Reader, HD Audio with Stereo Speakers, Webcam, Fingerprint Reader
1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack
Full-size Island-style Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 41WHr 3-cell lithium_ion, 4.41lb, Nightfall Black