2020 HP Envy 13.3″ 4K Ultra HD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, HD Audio, Windows 10, Silver, 32GB Snow Bell USB Card



Price: $949.00

Operating System:Windows 10 Home, to do the things you want with protection you can count on and performance that lasts.

Display:13.3″ 4K Ultra HD Touchscreen Display, 3840 x 2160 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient WLED-backlit.

Processor:Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

Memory RAM:8GB DDR4 RAM, Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs.

Storage Drive:512GB SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Graphics:Intel Iris Plus Graphics with shared video memory provide image quality for Internet use, photo editing and casual gaming.

Keyboard:Backlit Full-size island-style Keyboard, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting.

Audio:Bang & Olufsen Audio, HP Audio Boost 2.0 with 4 speakers deliver breathtaking, three-dimensional audio that flows above and around you with depth and precision.

Webcam:Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone makes it easy to video chat with family, friends or teleconference over popular applications.

Battery:4-cell Lithium-polymer

Dimensions (WxDxH)12.1″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″

Weight:2.82 lbs

Color:Silver

Ports:2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x Headphone/Microphone Input/Output, 1 x microSD memory card reader

Network: Wireless-AC

