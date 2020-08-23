2020 HP 17 17.3" HD+ Laptop Computer_ 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5 1035G1 (Beat i7-7500u)_ 16GB DDR4_ 256GB PCIe SSD_ DVDRW_ Online Class Ready_ Webcam_ Microphone_ Windows 10_ BROAGE 64GB Flash Drive



Price: sc -

Product Description



17.3″ diagonal HD+ BrightView WLED-backlit (1600 x 900) Display; Intel UHD Graphics

16GB 2666MHz DDR4 Memory for full-power multitasking; 256GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e), Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. DVD-Writer

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 Combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds);2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 USB 2.0 Type-A; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 headphone/microphone combo

▌Authorized BROAGE Bundle ▌Bundled with BROAGE 64GB Flash Drive, 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + Usb Flash Drive), Authorized Sellers ONLY. Windows 10 Home in S mode, 64-bit, Ideal for studies of distance learning, Student, home, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, WLAN, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready