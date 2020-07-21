2020 HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop Computer/ 10th Gen Intel Quard-Core i5 1035G1 up to 3.6GHz/ 8GB DDR4 RAM/ 512GB PCIe SSD/ 802.11ac WiFi/ Bluetooth 4.2/ USB 3.1 Type-C/ HDMI/ Silver/ Windows 10 Home

Price:
$839.00 - $657.90
(as of Jul 21,2020 01:01:53 UTC – Details)
Screen size
15.6 in HD WLED touchscreen (1366 x 768), 10-finger multi-touch support
Processor
10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor @ 1.00GHz (4 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
Memory
8GB DDR4 2666 MHz
Hard drive size
512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
Operating system
Windows 10 Home, 64-bit
PC type
Laptop
Optical drive
None
Media drive
None
Audio
HD Audio with stereo speakers
Video
Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Ports
1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
1 HDMI 1.4
1 headphone/microphone combo jackBattery
41Whr 3-cell lithium-ion battery*
Camera
HP TrueVision HD camera
Wireless
Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.2
Dimensions
9.53 x 14.11 x 0.71 in (242.06 x 358.39 x 18.03 mm)
Weight
3.75 lbs (1.70 kgs)
Color
Natural silver
Powered by latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor @ 1.00GHz (4 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz); Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.
15.6 in HD WLED touchscreen (1366 x 768), 10-finger multi-touch support Display; Intel Iris Plus Graphics
8GB 2666MHz DDR4 Memory for full-power multitasking; 512GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e), Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.
Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo; 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 HDMI; 1 headphone/microphone combo jack
Windows 10 Home, 64-bit, English; Natural silver