2020 HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop Computer/ 10th Gen Intel Quard-Core i5 1035G1 up to 3.6GHz/ 8GB DDR4 RAM/ 512GB PCIe SSD/ 802.11ac WiFi/ Bluetooth 4.2/ USB 3.1 Type-C/ HDMI/ Silver/ Windows 10 Home



Price: $839.00 - $657.90

Screen size

15.6 in HD WLED touchscreen (1366 x 768), 10-finger multi-touch support

Processor

10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor @ 1.00GHz (4 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Memory

8GB DDR4 2666 MHz

Hard drive size

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Operating system

Windows 10 Home, 64-bit

PC type

Laptop

Optical drive

None

Media drive

None

Audio

HD Audio with stereo speakers

Video

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Ports

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1 HDMI 1.4

1 headphone/microphone combo jackBattery

41Whr 3-cell lithium-ion battery*

Camera

HP TrueVision HD camera

Wireless

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2

Dimensions

9.53 x 14.11 x 0.71 in (242.06 x 358.39 x 18.03 mm)

Weight

3.75 lbs (1.70 kgs)

Color

Natural silver

