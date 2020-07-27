2020 HP 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Premium Home & Business Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-1035G1 Upto 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WiFi, HDMI, Bluetooth, Card Reader, Windows 10

Price: $679.30
(as of Jul 27,2020 19:26:02 UTC – Details)
This computer may be upgraded for perfomance improvement. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.
Hard Drive: 512GB SSD
Memory: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM
Optical Drive: No
Display: 15.6 Inch HD WLED-backlit Touchscreen (1366×768) 10-Finger Multi-Touch Support Display
Screen Resolution: 1366 x 768
Touchscreen: Yes
Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (Quad-Core, 1.0 GHz Upto 3.6 GHz, 6 MB Cache)
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2
WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_AC
Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers
MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader
Keyboard: Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
Built-in HD Webcam: Wide Vision HD Webcam
Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack
Battery: 41WHr 3-cell lithium_ion
Color: Silver
Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 14.11 x 9.53 x 0.71
Weight: 3.75 lbs
10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (Quad-Core, 1.0 GHz Upto 3.6 GHz, 6 MB Cache), 8GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB SSD
15.6 Inch HD WLED-backlit Touchscreen (1366×768) 10-Finger Multi-Touch Support Display, Intel UHD Graphics
802_11_AC, Bluetooth 4.2, Card Reader, HD Audio with Stereo Speakers, Wide Vision HD Webcam
1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack
Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 41WHr 3-cell lithium_ion, 3.75lb, Silver