2020 HP 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Premium Home & Business Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-1035G1 Upto 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WiFi, HDMI, Bluetooth, Card Reader, Windows 10



Price: $679.30

(as of Jul 27,2020 19:26:02 UTC – Details)



This computer may be upgraded for perfomance improvement. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

Hard Drive: 512GB SSD

Memory: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Optical Drive: No

Display: 15.6 Inch HD WLED-backlit Touchscreen (1366×768) 10-Finger Multi-Touch Support Display

Screen Resolution: 1366 x 768

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (Quad-Core, 1.0 GHz Upto 3.6 GHz, 6 MB Cache)

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2

WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_AC

Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers

MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader

Keyboard: Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Built-in HD Webcam: Wide Vision HD Webcam

Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack

Battery: 41WHr 3-cell lithium_ion

Color: Silver

Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 14.11 x 9.53 x 0.71

Weight: 3.75 lbs

