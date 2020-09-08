2020 HP 15.6″ HD High Performance Business Laptop, AMD Athlon Gold 3150U (Beats Intel i3-8130U), 4GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe SSD, HDMI, Webcam, SD Card Reader, Windows 10 /Legendary Accessories



PROCESSOR: AMD Athlon Gold 3150U (2.4 GHz base clock, up to 3.3 GHz max boost clock, 2 cores). Performance is similar to AMD Ryzen 3, beats 7th Gen i5, 8th Gen i3 series.

DISPLAY: 15.6″ diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC; AMD Radeon Graphics

RAM & STORAGE: 4GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 256GB Solid State Drive, While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

PORTS SUPPORT: 1 X USB Type-C; 2 X USB Type-A; 1 X HDMI; 1 AC smart pin; 1 X headphone/microphone combo; 1 X Webcam

OPERATION SYSTEM: Windows 10 Home