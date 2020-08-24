2020 HP 15 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop Computer, 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5 1035G4(Beats i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4, 128GB PCIe SSD, Online Class Ready, Windows 10, BROAGE 3-in-1 Stylus 64GB Flash Drive



Price: $629.00

(as of Aug 24,2020 02:15:55 UTC – Details)



BROAGE sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, defects and defects can be significantly reduced.

Screen size

15.6 in WLED HD touchscreen (1366 x 768), 10-finger multi-touch support

Processor & Graphics



10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor @ 1.10GHz (4 Cores, up to 3.7GHz, 6MB Cache), Intel UHD Graphics

Memory

8GB DDR4 2666 MHz

Hard drive size

128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Operating system

Windows 10 Home in S Mode, 64-bit

Optical drive

None

Media drive

None

Audio

HD Audio with stereo speakers

Ports

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1 HDMI

1 headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery

41Whr 3-cell lithium-ion battery

Camera

HP TrueVision HD camera

Wireless

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2

Dimensions (W x D x H)

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.71 in

Weight

3.75 lbs

Color

Natural silver

Accessories

BROAGE 3-in-1 Stylus 64GB Flash Drive; 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + Usb Flash Drive)

