2020 HP 15 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop Computer, 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5 1035G4(Beats i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4, 128GB PCIe SSD, Online Class Ready, Windows 10, BROAGE 3-in-1 Stylus 64GB Flash Drive

BROAGE sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, defects and defects can be significantly reduced.
Screen size
15.6 in WLED HD touchscreen (1366 x 768), 10-finger multi-touch support
Processor & Graphics
10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor @ 1.10GHz (4 Cores, up to 3.7GHz, 6MB Cache), Intel UHD Graphics
Memory
8GB DDR4 2666 MHz
Hard drive size
128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
Operating system
Windows 10 Home in S Mode, 64-bit
Optical drive
None
Media drive
None
Audio
HD Audio with stereo speakers
Ports
- 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
- 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 HDMI
- 1 headphone/microphone combo jack
Battery
41Whr 3-cell lithium-ion battery
Camera
HP TrueVision HD camera
Wireless
Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.2
Dimensions (W x D x H)
14.11 x 9.53 x 0.71 in
Weight
3.75 lbs
Color
Natural silver
Accessories
BROAGE 3-in-1 Stylus 64GB Flash Drive; 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + Usb Flash Drive)
