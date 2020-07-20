2020 HP 15 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Premium Laptop – 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, USB Type-C, HDMI, Windows 10 – Silver W



Price: $715.00

(as of Jul 20,2020 21:08:49 UTC – Details)



We sell computers with professional upgrade and customization The manufacturer box is opened for testing and inspection and installation of upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised Defects and blemishes are significantly reduced by professional inspection and testing Screen size 15 6 in HD WLED display (1366 x 768) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 1 0 GHz up to 3 6 GHz Memory 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz Hard drive size 512GB SSD Operating system Windows 10 Home 64-bit PC type Laptop Optical drive None Media drive None Audio HD audio with stereo speakers Video Intel UHD Graphics Ports 1 USB 3 1 Gen 1 Type-C 2 USB 3 1 Gen 1 Type-A 1 HDMI 1 4 1 DisplayPort 1 headphone/microphone combo jack Battery 41Whr 3-cell lithium-ion battery Camera HP TrueVision HD camera Wireless Realtek RTL8821CE 802 11ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 4 2 Dimensions 9 53 x 14 11 x 0 71 in (242 06 x 358 39 x 18 03 mm) Weight 3 75 lbs (1 70 kgs) Color Natural silver and ash silver description “Legendary Computer sells computers” changed to “We sell computers”

Fast Processor 10th Generation intel(r) core(tm) i5-1035g1 Processor quad-core 1 0 GHz Base frequency up to 3 6 GHz with Intel’s) Turbo Boost Technology

Display 15 6-Inch diagonal HD SVA bright View micro-edge WLED-backlit touchscreen display (1366 x 768)

Fast boot up with SSD Boot up in seconds transfer files without waiting hours and enjoy a snappier experience with the internal solid-state drive 512 GB pcie(r) nvme(tm) M 2 Solid State Drive

1 HDMI 1 4b 1 headphone/microphone combo 1 USB 3 1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer up to 5 Gb/s) 2 USB 3 1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only) 1 AC smart pin

Windows 10 Home No DVD