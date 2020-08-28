2020 HP 14″ Laptop Computer/ Intel Celeron N4000 up to 2.6GHz/ 4GB DDR4 RAM/ 64GB eMMC/ 802.11ac WiFi/ Bluetooth 4.2/ Intel UHD Graphics 605/ Office 365 Personal 1-Year/ Natural Silver/ Windows 10



Price: $388.00

Operating system

Windows 10 Home in S mode

Subscription

Office 365 Personal 1-year

Processor

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor @ 1.10GHz (2 Cores, 4M Cache, up to 2.60 GHz)

Display

14-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit (1366 x 768)

Memory

4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM

Internal storage

64 GB eMMC

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics 605

Wireless connectivity

Realtek 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo

Network interface

Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN

Expansion slots

1 multi-format SD media card reader

External ports

1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer up to 5 Gb/s); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 HDMI 1.4b. 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo

Camera

Front-facing HP TrueVision HD Webcam with integrated digital microphone

Power supply type

45 W AC power adapter

Battery type

3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion

Battery life

Up to 14 hours and 15 minutes (video playback) Up to 12 hours and 30 minutes (wireless streaming)

Dimensions (W x D x H)

12.76″ x 8.89″ x 0.78″

Product weight

3.16 lb

