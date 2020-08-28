2020 HP 14″ Laptop Computer/ Intel Celeron N4000 up to 2.6GHz/ 4GB DDR4 RAM/ 64GB eMMC/ 802.11ac WiFi/ Bluetooth 4.2/ Intel UHD Graphics 605/ Office 365 Personal 1-Year/ Natural Silver/ Windows 10

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $388.00
(as of Aug 28,2020 06:17:47 UTC – Details)


Operating system
  Windows 10 Home in S mode
Subscription
  Office 365 Personal 1-year
Processor
  Intel Celeron N4000 Processor @ 1.10GHz (2 Cores, 4M Cache, up to 2.60 GHz) 
Display
  14-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit (1366 x 768)
Memory
  4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM
Internal storage
  64 GB eMMC
Graphics
  Intel UHD Graphics 605
 Wireless connectivity
  Realtek 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo
Network interface
  Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN
Expansion slots
  1 multi-format SD media card reader
External ports
  1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer up to 5 Gb/s); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 HDMI 1.4b. 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo
Camera
  Front-facing HP TrueVision HD Webcam with integrated digital microphone
Power supply type
  45 W AC power adapter
Battery type
  3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion
Battery life
  Up to 14 hours and 15 minutes (video playback) Up to 12 hours and 30 minutes (wireless streaming)
Dimensions (W x D x H)
  12.76″ x 8.89″ x 0.78″
Product weight
  3.16 lb

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor @ 1.10GHz (2 Cores, 4M Cache, up to 2.60 GHz)
14-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit (1366 x 768) Display. Intel UHD Graphics 605
4GB DDR4 2400 SDRAM Memory for basic multitasking; 64GB eMMC flash memory is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.
Realtek 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo; 1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer up to 5 Gb/s); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 HDMI 1.4b. 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo
Windows 10 Home in S mode; Office 365 Personal 1-year; Natural Silver

