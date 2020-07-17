2020 HP 14“ Laptop (AMD A9-9425 up to 3.7 GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, AMD Radeon R5 Graphic, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10 Home)



Price: $358.88

(as of Jul 17,2020 18:40:57 UTC – Details)



Windows 10 operating system. Windows 10 brings back the start menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the edge web browser that lets you markup web pages on your screenPowered by the latest 7th Generation AMD A9-9425 Processor (Dual-Core, 3.1 GHz up to 3.7 GHz) performance for HD-quality computing14″ Display bright View glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Wled backlight no Optical Drive4GB system Memory for advanced multitasking substantial high-bandwidth RAM128GB Solid State Drive (SSD) while offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times

Windows 10 operating system. Windows 10 brings back the start menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the edge web browser that lets you markup web pages on your screen

Powered by the latest 7th Generation AMD A9-9425 Processor (Dual-Core, 3.1 GHz up to 3.7 GHz) performance for HD-quality computing

14″ Display bright View glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Wled backlight no Optical Drive

4GB system Memory for advanced multitasking substantial high-bandwidth RAM

128GB Solid State Drive (SSD) while offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times