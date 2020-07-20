Price:
$999.99 - $459.00
(as of Jul 20,2020 01:33:32 UTC – Details)
2020 HP 14-inch HD Touchscreen Premium laptop PC, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB SSD, Bluetooth, Windows 10, Silver
AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3200U Processor (2.6GHz, up to 3.5GHz, 4MB cache, 2 cores)
8GB DDR4 SDRAM, 256GB Solid Sata Drive, AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge Touchscreen (1366 x 768)
Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, HDMI, RJ-45