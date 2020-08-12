2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

This round mark the conclusion of the triple header that started with the British Grand Prix on August 2.
Mercedes has actually been the dominant force in the 2020 F1 season up until now, with 5 triumphes in 6 races, however the German producer was outfoxed by Red Bull at last weekend’s 70 th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Mercedes and Red Bull are anticipated to be the 2 fastest groups yet once again in Barcelona, with Racing Point and Ferrari even more behind.
This weekend might mark the return of Sergio Perez after his lacks from the 2 Silverstone race, supplied the Racing Point motorist returns an unfavorable COVID-19 test. Nico Hulkenberg will stay on standby at Racing Point in case Perez is unclear for return.
2020 Formula 1 70 th Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday 14 th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 10 am– 11: 30 am BST
- Free Practice 2: 2pm– 3: 30 pm BST
Saturday 15 th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 11 am– 12 pm BST
- Qualifying: 2pm– 3pm BST
Sunday 16 th August 2020
2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 14 th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 11 am– 12: 30 pm CEST
- Free Practice 2: 3pm– 4: 30 pm CEST
Saturday 15 th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 12 pm– 1pm CEST
- Qualifying: 3pm– 4pm CEST