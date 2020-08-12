2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

This round mark the conclusion of the triple header that started with the British Grand Prix on August 2.

Mercedes has actually been the dominant force in the 2020 F1 season up until now, with 5 triumphes in 6 races, however the German producer was outfoxed by Red Bull at last weekend’s 70 th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Mercedes and Red Bull are anticipated to be the 2 fastest groups yet once again in Barcelona, with Racing Point and Ferrari even more behind.

This weekend might mark the return of Sergio Perez after his lacks from the 2 Silverstone race, supplied the Racing Point motorist returns an unfavorable COVID-19 test. Nico Hulkenberg will stay on standby at Racing Point in case Perez is unclear for return.

2020 Formula 1 70 th Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 14 th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 10 am– 11: 30 am BST

Free Practice 2: 2pm– 3: 30 pm BST

Saturday 15 th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 11 am– 12 pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm– 3pm BST

Sunday 16 th August 2020

2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 14 th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 11 am– 12: 30 pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 3pm– 4: 30 pm CEST

Saturday 15 th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 12 pm– 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm– 4pm CEST

Sunday 16 th August 2020

2020 Formula 1 Spanish …