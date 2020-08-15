2020 F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results & grid lineup

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the criteria on the very first perform at 1m15.584 s, 0.059 s quicker than Mercedes colleagueValtteri Bottas The Finn could not enhance on his 2nd run, although he got near to his previous time, making sure Hamilton’s 92nd pole.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen certified 3rd, 0.708 s down on pole, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Alex Albon begins 6th in the 2nd Red Bull, ahead of Carlos Sainz and his McLaren colleagueLando Norris Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) completed the leading 10.

In Qualifying 2, Hamilton was quickest with a lap of 1m16.013 s, a tenth up on Bottas and half a 2nd clear of Verstappen.

Knocked out at this moment were Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)– by simply 0.002 s by Norris– together with AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat, Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), an excellent Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Renault’s Esteban Ocon.

In Qualifying 1, Hamilton topped the session with a lap of 1m16.872 s, a quarter of a 2nd ahead of Perez and Verstappen.

Falling at the very first difficulty were the Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, the Williamses of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi and the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi, who suffered a huge minute at the exit of the chicane on his very first run.

