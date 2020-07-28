2020 Emmys: See The Nominees HERE!

While this year hasn’t rather gone as prepared, and the Emmys are being re-imagined a minimum of partly as a virtual occasion like a lot of whatever else amidst this unlimited pandemic, that hasn’t stopped us from getting incredibly thrilled about them all the very same!
The 72 nd yearly occasion itself will occur on September 20, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the celebrations. We’ll see what it winds up appearing like amidst ever-changing COVID-19 procedures, obviously, however we’re truthfully simply delighted to have something to anticipate after months of quarantine!!!
To begin award season, on Tuesday early morning, Leslie Jones hosted the virtual occasion revealing all of the nominees in all the classifications! The amusing lady employed a little morning assistance from fellow superstars Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany, too!
With sufficient energy from Leslie alone throughout the whole election program, the 4 of them exposed the nominees in all of the significant classifications. You can discover the complete list (listed below):
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson —Black- ish
Don Cheadle —Black Monday
Ted Danson —The Good Place
Michael Douglas —The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy —Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef —Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate–Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan–The MarvelousMrs Maisel
Linda Cardellini–Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara–Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae–Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross–Black- ish
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Comedy Central
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — HBO
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman–Ozark
Sterling K. Brown–This Is Us
Steve Carell–The Morning Show
Brian Cox–Succession
Billy Porter–Pose
Jeremy Strong–Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston–The Morning Show
Olivia Colman–The Crown
Jodie Comer–Killing Eve
Laura Linney–Ozark
Sandra Oh–Killing Eve
Zendaya–Euphoria
Best Competition Series
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Jeremy Irons–Watchmen
Hugh Jackman–Bad Education
Paul Mescal–Normal People
Jeremy Pope–Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo– I Know This Much Is True
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Cate Blanchett–Mrs America
Shira Haas–Unorthodox
Regina King–Watchmen
Octavia Spencer–Self Made
Kerry Washington–Little Fires Everywhere
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin– RADIANCE
D’Arcy Carden– The Good Place
Yvonne Orji– Insecure
Alex Borstein– The MarvelousMrs Maisel
Marin Hinkle– The MarvelousMrs Maisel
Kate McKinnon– Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong– Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy– Schitt’s Creek
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher– Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper– The Good Place
Alan Arkin– The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown– The MarvelousMrs Maisel
Tony Shalhoub– The MarvelousMrs Maisel
Mahershala Ali– Ramy
Kenan Thompson– Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy– Schitt’s Creek
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito– Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford– The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup– The Morning Show
Mark Duplass– The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun– Succession
Kieran Culkin– Succession
Matthew Macfadyen– Succession
Jeffrey Wright– Westworld
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern– Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep– Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter– The Crown
Samira Wiley– The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw– Killing Eve
Julia Garner– Ozark
Sarah Snook– Succession
Thandie Newton– Westworld
Best Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere — Hulu
Mrs America — FX on Hulu
Unbelievable — Netflix
Unorthodox — Netflix
Watchmen — HBO
Best Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO
Dead to Me — Netflix
The Good Place — NBC
Insecure — HBO
The Kominsky Method — Netflix
The MarvelousMrs Maisel — Amazon
Schitt’s Creek — Pop
What We Do in the Shadows — FX
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul — AMC
The Crown — Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale — Hulu
Killing Eve — BBC America
The Mandalorian — Disney+
Ozark — Netflix
Stranger Things — Netflix
Succession — HBO
There you have it, Perezcious readers!
Reactions?! Surprised by any of the nominees ?? Share your handle who was a surprise and who you believe got snubbed down in the remarks (listed below)!!!
