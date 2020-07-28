2020 Emmys: See The Nominees HERE!

While this year hasn’t rather gone as prepared, and the Emmys are being re-imagined a minimum of partly as a virtual occasion like a lot of whatever else amidst this unlimited pandemic, that hasn’t stopped us from getting incredibly thrilled about them all the very same!

The 72 nd yearly occasion itself will occur on September 20, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the celebrations. We’ll see what it winds up appearing like amidst ever-changing COVID-19 procedures, obviously, however we’re truthfully simply delighted to have something to anticipate after months of quarantine!!!

To begin award season, on Tuesday early morning, Leslie Jones hosted the virtual occasion revealing all of the nominees in all the classifications! The amusing lady employed a little morning assistance from fellow superstars Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany, too!

With sufficient energy from Leslie alone throughout the whole election program, the 4 of them exposed the nominees in all of the significant classifications. You can discover the complete list (listed below):

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson —Black- ish

Don Cheadle —Black Monday

Ted Danson —The Good Place

Michael Douglas —The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy —Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef —Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate–Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan–The MarvelousMrs Maisel

Linda Cardellini–Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara–Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae–Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross–Black- ish

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Comedy Central

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — HBO

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman–Ozark

Sterling K. Brown–This Is Us

Steve Carell–The Morning Show

Brian Cox–Succession

Billy Porter–Pose

Jeremy Strong–Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston–The Morning Show

Olivia Colman–The Crown

Jodie Comer–Killing Eve

Laura Linney–Ozark

Sandra Oh–Killing Eve

Zendaya–Euphoria

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons–Watchmen

Hugh Jackman–Bad Education

Paul Mescal–Normal People

Jeremy Pope–Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo– I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett–Mrs America

Shira Haas–Unorthodox

Regina King–Watchmen

Octavia Spencer–Self Made

Kerry Washington–Little Fires Everywhere

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin– RADIANCE

D’Arcy Carden– The Good Place

Yvonne Orji– Insecure

Alex Borstein– The MarvelousMrs Maisel

Marin Hinkle– The MarvelousMrs Maisel

Kate McKinnon– Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong– Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy– Schitt’s Creek

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher– Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper– The Good Place

Alan Arkin– The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown– The MarvelousMrs Maisel

Tony Shalhoub– The MarvelousMrs Maisel

Mahershala Ali– Ramy

Kenan Thompson– Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy– Schitt’s Creek

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito– Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford– The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup– The Morning Show

Mark Duplass– The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun– Succession

Kieran Culkin– Succession

Matthew Macfadyen– Succession

Jeffrey Wright– Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern– Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep– Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter– The Crown

Samira Wiley– The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw– Killing Eve

Julia Garner– Ozark

Sarah Snook– Succession

Thandie Newton– Westworld

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere — Hulu

Mrs America — FX on Hulu

Unbelievable — Netflix

Unorthodox — Netflix

Watchmen — HBO

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO

Dead to Me — Netflix

The Good Place — NBC

Insecure — HBO

The Kominsky Method — Netflix

The MarvelousMrs Maisel — Amazon

Schitt’s Creek — Pop

What We Do in the Shadows — FX

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul — AMC

The Crown — Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale — Hulu

Killing Eve — BBC America

The Mandalorian — Disney+

Ozark — Netflix

Stranger Things — Netflix

Succession — HBO

