2020 election: USPS workers sound alarm about new policies that may affect mail in voting, Washington Post reports

Citing numerous postal workers and union leaders, the Post reported that parts of the nation are experiencing a minimum of a two-day hold-up in receiving mail, consisting of for express mail, as an outcome of the United States Postal Service’s new policies.

The present stockpile is aggravating to the point where workers fear they will not have the ability to find all citizens’ tallies in time for them to be processed, the paper reported.

The new treatments for the USPS were set out in a memo previously this month and come under the management of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Donald Trump advocate and fundraising event, who entered his function in June.

Trump has actually been a singing critic of numerous states’ broadening mail-in voting, regardless of utilizing that option to cast his own ballot As he presently tracks his 2020 competitor Joe Biden in the surveys, Trump declared on Thursday that hold-ups processing the mail-in votes would weaken the authenticity of the November 3 election and recommended postponing it, though the power to set the election date lies withCongress There is no evidence of extensive citizen scams connected with vote by mail.

In a declaration to CNN Thursday, the USPS acknowledged some “temporary service impacts” from the current modifications however challenged issues that its expense cutting and effectiveness steps put in location by DeJoy will hinder prompt shipment of mail-in votes. “To be clear however, and despite any assertions to the contrary, we are not slowing down Election Mail or any other mail. Instead, we continue to employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all Election Mail consistent with our standards,” USPS representative David Partenheimer stated. The new policies consist of hours being cut down within the United States Postal Service, according to the memo gotten by CNN that reveals talking points provided to USPS supervisors throughout the nation on July10 . According to the memo, overtime, consisting of late journeys and additional journeys by USPS workers, is no longer licensed or accepted. This is described as an expense cutting procedure that might conserve the economically having a hard time USPS around $200 million. “One aspect of these changes that may be difficult for employees is that, temporarily — we may see mail left behind or mail on the workroom floor or docks … which is not typical,” checks out the memo. The memo mentions any mail left will be reported with the “root causes” of the hold-ups dealt with the next day, with the objective of the volume of postponed mail diminishing gradually, however the truth of that stays uncertain as the modifications are new. The Washington Post reported that bins of mail otherwise all set for shipment have actually been left in post workplaces due to the scheduling and path modifications, and letter providers are arranging more mail themselves, increasing the shipment time. United StatesRep Andy Kim of New Jersey recently wrote to DeJoy, stating that his constituents have actually been experiencing shipment hold-ups for more than 3 days. DeJoy stated in a statement Monday that the Postal Service is in a “financially unsustainable position” and that the firm requirements “take a fresh look at our operations and make necessary adjustments” to run effectively. Partenheimer stated in the statment that any “such impacts will be monitored and temporary as the root causes of any issues will be addressed as necessary and corrected as appropriate.” He went on to state that DeJoy is not beholden to the impact of Trump and that the “notion that the Postmaster General makes decisions concerning the Postal Service at the direction of the President is wholly misplaced and off-base.” The USPS’ monetary battles are not new, however the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problem and taken its toll on the firm’s staff members. Former Postmaster General Megan Brennan had warned the firm would lack cash by September if monetary support wasn’t offered. On Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced that it reached an arrangement with USPS on the “terms and conditions” for $10 billion in the kind of loans– moneying the department and President Donald Trump had actually obstructed unless the USPS made reforms. “While the USPS is able to fund its operating expenses without additional borrowing at this time, we are pleased to have reached an agreement on the material terms and conditions of a loan, should the need arise,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated in a declaration. The union’s president, Mark Dimondstein, had previously told CNN that getting the emergency situation moneying the USPS asked for is vital for postal workers to continue doing their task, consisting of guaranteeing vote by mail tallies are managed appropriately. “If the funding doesn’t come through, everything we do, including vote by mail will be much harder,” Dimondstein informed CNN.

CNN’s Mary Kay Mallonee, Ellie Kaufman and Gregory Wallace added to this report.

