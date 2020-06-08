Recent polling in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin suggests Donald Trump is trailing 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in many of the midwestern states that propelled the president to victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by razor thin margins.

Mr Trump’s 2016 triumphs in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, which that he won with a combined 77,744 votes, were enough to swing the electoral college in his favour even though that he lost the nationwide popular tally by nearly 3m votes.

The consensus among political experts is Mr Trump must create a firewall round the Midwest if he is to win an additional term.





That wall appears flimsy recently, as Mr Trump has faced criticism over his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and his militant response to the anti-police-brutality protests that have swept the nation following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

In Michigan, Mr Biden light emitting diode Mr Trump by 12 percentage points — 53 % to 41 per cent — in a new poll of 600 likely voters released on Sunday by EPIC-MRA.

Mr Biden’s lead is outside the poll’s margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points and is up from the six-point advantage he maintained over the president from the exact same polling company in January.

FiveThirtyEight rates EPIC-MRA’s accuracy B+, according to its pollster ratings database, which analyses the methodology and historical accuracy of each firm’s polls.

In Wisconsin, a Fox News poll released a week ago showed Mr Biden with a 9-point edge among registered voters, outside the survey’s margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

The Fox News poll has an A/B rating from FiveThirtyEight, historically skewing towards Democratic candidates by 1.4 points.

Even Ohio — where Mr Trump beat Ms Clinton, 51.7 per cent to 43.6 per cent — now appears in play for Mr Biden, who led the president by 2 points in still another Fox News poll from last week, within the survey’s margin of error.

The US Midwest just isn’t a political monolith, despite many states’ traditional representation as enclaves for the white working class.

While each state has within its borders a few industrial-era boomtowns — Youngstown, Ohio, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Green Bay, Wisconsin, to call a few — whose local economies were kneecapped in recent decades by automation and the outsourcing of jobs to countries with cheaper labour costs, an incredible number of urban, suburban and rural voters live in each state.

Mr Trump defeated Ms Clinton by 10,704 votes in Michigan in 2016, significantly less than 0.25 percentage points. In Wisconsin, he edged her out by 22,748, a roughly 0.75 % margin. And in Pennsylvania, Mr Trump won by 44,292, again a roughly 0.75 percentage point edge.

The president has indicated he is counting on a “silent majority” of voters to carry him to victory again in 2020.

But recent polling suggests his rhetoric on race relations and his views and technique to deal with the coronavirus pandemic — both hottest dilemmas in the usa at this juncture of the campaign — do not represent any such most people even in key midwestern states like Wisconsin and Ohio.

Asked who they believed would do a better job on race relations between Mr Biden and Mr Trump, 53 % of Wisconsinites chose Mr Biden, whereas just 31 % chose Mr Trump, according to last week’s Fox News poll.

On Covid-19, 50 per cent said they’d trust Mr Biden more, compared to 36 per cent for Mr Trump.

The edge for Mr Biden on those same questions was similar in Fox News’ Ohio poll, although differences involving the two candidates were slightly less pronounced.

Mr Trump just isn’t dead in the water in the Midwest, though.

He still held an edge in Ohio on the economy and immigration, according to Fox News, two lynchpin dilemmas of his messaging strategy and political touchpoints which can be very important to his conservative base.