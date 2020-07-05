2020 election: Trump faces a now historical disadvantage

Take a look at the 13 incumbent elections dating entirely back to 1940. Usually going all the way back in its history will make you find a lot of volatile campaigns, as more modern ones tend to be more steady.

Yet, since 1940, the ultimate result is different from the polls at this time by on average just 7 points. The median huge difference is only about 4.5 points.

These should be quite worrisome for Trump given he’s already down double-digits, and there isn’t any guarantee any polling miss would benefit him.

Indeed, we are able to translate past polling to offer us odds about the current election. At least 8-in-10 to 9-in-10 times based solely on the horserace polling, Biden would be anticipated to take more votes in the fall.

More troublesome for Trump: nobody in an incumbent presidential election has been polling above 50% at this time like Biden and gone on to lose.

In other words, Trump already needs something quite unusual that occurs in order to keep coming back in this race.

Many of the previously hopeful examples for Trump are no further ones that will make Trump happy.

Republican Wendell Willkie somewhat cut an over 20-point deficit in early 1940 to be within about 10 points of Democrat Franklin Roosevelt in July 1940. Willkie would lose by 10 points.

Democrat Jimmy Carter had jumped out to a mid-single digit advantage over non-elected incumbent Republican Gerald Ford in early July 1976, after being down in winter months. Carter would win by 2 points in the fall.

Republican Ronald Reagan blew past Carter to an 11-point lead by early July in 1980 despite trailing by double-digits a few months early in the day. Reagan emerged victorious by 10 points in the fall.

Even Republican George H.W. Bush’s lead over Democrat Bill Clinton had turned into fundamentally a tie by this time, after Clinton was down nearly 40 points in a few of the first polling of the race. By July 10, Clinton was ahead in some polling before going to win by a little less than 6 points in the fall.

There have already been only two races since 1940 when the difference involving the polls now and the eventual result was higher than the margin by which Trump is down now.

Democrat Lyndon Johnson’s 56-point blowout edge over Republican Barry Goldwater translated in to a 23-point blowout in the fall. Johnson’s advantage, however, defied the bounds of political gravity, as he still was likely benefiting from a polling bump after succeeding the assassinated John Kennedy.

The only excellent example for Trump is Democrat Harry Truman in 1948. He was down by a little over 10 points to Republican Thomas Dewey. Truman would win by a little less than 5 points. Unlike Biden, however, Dewey was under 50%.

Now, the past simply prologue. There is time for volatility. The polls will probably bounce around throughout the convention period. (Part of the reason the initial 10 days of July are a good snapshot is that it’s usually following the primary season but ahead of the conventions.) Trump could close the gap and may very well win.

But make no mistake: An incumbent trailing by double-digits in early July having an opponent over 50% is a heavy underdog for reelection.