2020 election: These maps show how it could come down to 1 electoral vote

Chances are that whoever wins the presidency will have a more comfy margin than winning by the skin of their teeth. Still, there are a variety of various maps where either President Donald Trump or previous Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidency with simply 270 electoral votes, or where the 2 of them each get 269 electoral votes.

Below are simply a few of the reasonable situations where Biden or Trump winds up at either 270 or 269 electoral votes. There are more, however this offers you insight into how it could occur.

1 Trump wins 270 to 268 by hanging on to the states he won in 2016, other than for Michigan and Pennsylvania

This is possibly among the simplest maps to think of. All you require to do is shift each of the states by 0.75 point in Biden’s instructions from (*1 *), and you get this map. Now, things might have altered in the last 4 years. Keep in mind, however, that a comparable breakdown of the states appeared in the 2018 midterms. If you move each state’s 2018 House of Representatives vote (with uncontested seats reallocated) by 4 points to the right of how it enacted 2018, you would get this map.

2. Biden wins 270 to 268 by winning the Clinton states plus Arizona, Michigan, Nebraska’s second Congressional District and Wisconsin Looking at the ballot averages today, this isn’t a tough map to think of either. Biden’s leads in Arizona Michigan and Wisconsin are bigger than his lead in Pennsylvania Biden’s win here depends on how he …

Read The Full Article