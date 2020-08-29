2020 election: Republicans say they hauled in $76 million during convention

The haul — which was brought in by Trump Victory, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and the Republican National Committee — edges out the $70 million that Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign says it raised during the Democratic National Convention last week.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CNN in a statement that the convention had succeeded in communicating “real stories from real Americans who have been empowered and lifted up by President Trump’s pro-growth, pro-opportunity, pro-American policies — and clearly it resonated.”
“There has never been a starker contrast between what is at stake this November for our country,” she continued.
The President’s campaign has been a fundraising juggernaut, raising more than $1.1 billion in the past two years, and typically has outpaced Biden and other Democrats in the amount of money available to them.
Biden and the DNC ended July with $294 million on hand, the former vice president’s campaign said earlier this month. That was just $6 million less than Trump and the RNC reported having on hand.