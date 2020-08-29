2020 election: Republicans say they hauled in $76 million during convention

The haul — which was brought in by Trump Victory, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and the Republican National Committee — edges out the $70 million that Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign says it raised during the Democratic National Convention last week.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CNN in a statement that the convention had succeeded in communicating “real stories from real Americans who have been empowered and lifted up by President Trump’s pro-growth, pro-opportunity, pro-American policies — and clearly it resonated.”

“There has never been a starker contrast between what is at stake this November for our country,” she continued.

Fox News was first to report the Trump campaign’s fundraising total.